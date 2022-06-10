Taft Middle School. Photo courtesy San Diego Unified

A school-shooting threat prompted a roughly hour-long lockdown at a Serra Mesa middle school Friday while authorities investigated, finding no weapons or other hazards at the campus.

An unknown number of students at Taft Middle School received the threatening message — a photo of a cellphone with text on the screen claiming that a shooting would occur there — via Apple AirDrop about 1:45 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Administrators kept all students and staffers secured indoors while SDPD personnel and school police searched the Gramercy Drive campus, finding nothing amiss, Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

Authorities allowed any parents who wanted to pick up their children early following the lockdown to do so, and the rest of the students were released under police supervision at the usual ending time of the school day, Jamsetjee said.