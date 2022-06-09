A North County Transit District Sprinter at a road crossing. Photo by Chris Stone

A North County Transit District Sprinter commuter train fatally struck a pedestrian Thursday in Vista.

The rail fatality near the intersection of Main Street and South Santa Fe Avenue happened shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to Deputy Tyler Eikermann of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit.

The victim’s identity was not immediately available.

Deputies are investigating the incident and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has been called.

City News Service contributed to this article.