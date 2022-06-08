A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Police are looking for 65-year-old Eling Chin, who was last seen at an independent care facility in the El Cerrito neighborhood.

It is unknown what Chin was wearing at the time she went missing. Chin, who has mental health issues and may be at-risk, was last seen around 10 p.m. in Monday at the independent care facility located at 56-2 University Ave., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Chin is Black woman with black hair and brown eyes, and is about 190 pounds and 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Any information related to Chin’s whereabouts can be reported to SDPD at 619-531-2000.

–City News Service