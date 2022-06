A multi-vehicle crash was blocking traffic on a freeway interchange near the Kensington neighborhood Wednesday morning. Photo via OnScene.TV.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured after gravel on the roadway caused two vehicles and a motorcycle to collide on Interstate 15 at the I-8 connector around 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A SigAlert was issued for at least an hour.

–City News Service