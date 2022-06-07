An Oceanside Police Department vehicle. Photo via Instagram @oceanside_pd.

A 22-year-old woman who was fatally shot in Oceanside and the fugitive who allegedly fired the lethal round were identified Tuesday.

Chelsea Pacheco of Oceanside and a male friend were stopped in traffic in a car about 11:30 a.m. Saturday when they got into an argument with a pedestrian, 25-year-old alleged gang member Vicente Huerta, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

As Pacheco and her companion drove off, Huerta allegedly opened fire on their vehicle, fatally wounding her, OPD spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza said.

Paramedics took Pacheco to Tri-City Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Huerta remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon. He is described as a 6-foot-3-inch, roughly 220-pound Latino with a shaved head, a large “3” tattooed on the top of his scalp and another tattoo over his right eyebrow.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Oceanside Police Department Detective Dave Estrada at 760-435-4698.