A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

One person died Monday in a traffic crash at a rural intersection near Dos Picos County Park, authorities reported.

The three-vehicle collision at state Route 67 and Mussey Grade Road in Ramona took place about 4:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene. No other injuries were immediately reported.

The wreck left the southbound lanes of SR 67 closed in the area through the late afternoon.

City News Service contributed to this article.