A DUI suspect was jailed early Monday morning after crashing his car into an unoccupied patio-dining area at a Gaslamp-area restaurant that was closed for the night, authorities reported.

The crash occurred about 1:45 a.m. at Operacaffe, 835 Fourth Ave., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers arrested the 28-year-old driver and took him to a hospital for a precautionary evaluation before he was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, SDPD spokesman Scott Lockwood said.

