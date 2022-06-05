The wrecked Acura up against the Encinitas home where the chase ended. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A motorist suspected of driving under the influence early Sunday allegedly was involved in a hit-and-run, leading to a chase that ended with a crash into an Encinitas residence.

The incident began when the male driver of an Acura allegedly rear-ended a Tesla at a red light at Vulcan Avenue and D Street, according to OnScene.TV.

When the Acura driver sped off, the female driver of the Tesla pursued him and they eventually made their way southbound on Stratford Drive.

The Acura driver allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign at Santa Fe Drive, and his car crossed the street, speeding into the front yard of a home. The vehicle then hit a tree, the corner of the house, a gas line and fence before finally coming to a halt.

Witnesses said the male exited the vehicle yelling, “I need to go to jail!” to the Tesla driver and her companions.

Encinitas firefighters who responded stopped the gas leak. The occupants of the Tesla suffered no injuries in the accident or chase and the residents of the damaged property will not be displaced.

San Diego Sheriff’s deputies arrested the Acura driver, who faces DUI and hit-and-run charges.