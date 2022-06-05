An air crew drops retardant over Sunday’s blaze. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Crews on Sunday stopped the spread of a two-acre vegetation blaze near Otay Mountain Truck Trail, a mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border, Cal Fire officials said.

The blaze started in the afternoon as a hiker attempted a signal fire to seek medical aid.

The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at one acre and slowly spreading. By 4:20 p.m., air units dropped retardant all around the flames to stop the forward progress, said Capt. Thomas Shoots of Cal Fire San Diego.

The hiker, who was experiencing dehydration, admitted that the signal fire got out of hand, an incident commander at the scene told Shoots. Crews found the hiker near the fire and a helicopter making water drops transitioned to perform the hoist rescue and transport him to a hospital.

Firefighters will remain at the scene for about two hours for mop-op, Shoots said.

– City News Service