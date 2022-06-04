Investigators search for evidence following Saturday’s fatal attack in National City. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Police arrested a suspect Saturday following the death of a man during an altercation in front of a National City market.

A Black male suspect and the white male victim confronted each other for unknown reasons shortly before 1 p.m. outside Big Ben Market on East 8th Street, according to OnScene.TV.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim twice in the back before entering his vehicle, a black Chrysler 200. The victim walked to a nearby Union Bank and the suspect pursued him in the car, allegedly running him over deliberately in the bank’s parking lot.

National City police arrived along with medics, who transported the victim to a local hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Hours later, after 6 p.m., a member of the National City police gang unit spotted the suspect in his car on National City Boulevard.

The officers stopped him at East 16th Street, arresting the suspect at gunpoint without further incident.

OnScene reported that officers noticed blood on the car’s hood. They also found a knife between the seats and eyeglasses in the front seat with blood on them.