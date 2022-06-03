A man who was stabbed in the chest Friday in Ocean Beach was said to be in stable condition. Photo via OnScene.TV.

San Diego Police officers responded to reports from a 34-year-old man who said he had been stabbed in the chest in a parking lot on Newport Avenue around 3:45 a.m., the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The man was transported to a local hospital and rushed into surgery with a deep gash in his chest, according to Officer David O’Brien.

O’Brien said the victim did not know how he became injured.

–City News Service