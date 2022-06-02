The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is hiring and will host a Chula Vista job fair. Photo credit: Screen shot, joinsdsheriff.net

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will host a job fair Saturday at Southwestern College in Chula Vista.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at DeVore Stadium and will include family activities, such as giveaways, face painting, a DJ and an appearance by the Pad Squad from the San Diego Padres.

Available jobs include those for sworn and professional staff, from deputies and dispatchers to nurses and mental health clinicians.

Among nearly a dozen department divisions being represented Saturday are the Academy, Crime Lab, Communications Center and Inmate Processing.

Those who are interested also may register for a workout session with Sheriff’s deputies. RSVP online.