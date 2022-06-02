Medics aid the wounded man in La Mesa Thursday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A woman summoned help early Thursday in La Mesa after she found her boyfriend unconscious with slashes on his face.

The woman initially told La Mesa police that she believed someone had broken into her apartment and stabbed the victim, who was bleeding, according to OnScene.TV

In her panic, she blocked the front door with a couch, but officers and firefighters from Heartland Fire and Rescue who responded to the call around 5:30 a.m. were able to make it inside.

They treated the victim, who regained consciousness, and transported him to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Investigators found a blood trail leading to the apartment and blood on the landing outside the front door. They will determine if an altercation took place outside the apartment.