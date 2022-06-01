A San Diego Police cruiser at the scene of the shooting. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Two people sleeping in a car were shot and wounded early Wednesday in the Barrio Logan neighborhood of San Diego.

Officers found a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds after reports of shots fired near Kearney Avenue and Dewey Street around 3:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities confirm a woman was shot in the chest and a man was shot in the arm. Both were transported to UC San Diego Medical Center in unknown conditions.

A videographer at the scene reported that the two victims were homeless sleeping in their car when three men approached the vehicle and one fired into it.

The victims then drove to a nearby church and sought help.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.