The 2 milligrams of fentanyl shown here are enough to kill a person. Courtesy Drug Enforcement Administraion

A San Diego man pleaded guilty to federal charges Wednesday for selling fentanyl that caused a man’s fatal overdose last year.

Saul Caro, 33, admitted to selling pills that killed a 35-year-old San Diego man identified only as M.S. in court records.

Caro and the victim texted each other on April 11, 2021, regarding pills Caro eventually sold to M.S. and delivered to the victim’s apartment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The counterfeit oxycodone pills were laced with fentanyl, according to prosecutors, and led to the death of M.S. that evening in his apartment.

Caro had previously sold M.S. similar pills, at which time the victim told Caro “some of the pills had caused him severe unintended effects,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said, “Drug dealers are playing with fire when they sell illicit drugs because deadly fentanyl is everywhere. Dealers beware: the counterfeit pills or powder you sell will inevitably be laced with fentanyl. If you provide the fatal pill or powder, you will be held responsible for the victim’s death.”

