A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A gunman held up a Shell gas station early Monday morning in the Point Loma Heights area of San Diego.

The robbery occurred at about 12:40 a.m. at 4201 West Point Loma Boulevard, said San Diego Police Officer John Buttle.

The suspect walked into the Food Mart, selected a beverage and walked up to the counter, Buttle said. “The suspect produced a black handgun and pointed it at the clerk and demanded the money from the register,” he said. “The clerk complied and was not injured.”

The suspect fled, Buttle said.

He was described as a man in his 30s, 5 feet 8 inches tall with an average build, wearing a black beanie and gray hoodie.

The amount of loss was not reported, Buttle said.