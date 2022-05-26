The damaged Ford truck following the Thursday morning collision. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A pickup truck struck a pedestrian on a Bay Park roadway Thursday, gravely injuring her.

The unidentified woman, believed to be from 60 to 70 years old, was crossing the street in the 3500 block of Clairemont Drive when the southbound 2004 Ford F-150 hit her shortly before 8 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took her to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Officer David O’Brien said.

It was not immediately clear who was at fault for the accident. OnScene.TV reported that the woman suffered head injuries; the driver, meanwhile is cooperating with police.

– City News Service