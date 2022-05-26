A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

At least one person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a pole Thursday near La Mesa.

An unidentified driver in a small vehicle crashed into several objects — including a fence, a mail box and a utility pole — in front of a house at Lemon Avenue and Rockridge Road at around 3 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital suffering minor injuries. San Diego Gas & Electric were called to the scene to assess damage to the pole.

–City News Service