The fire started outside the building and spread throughout the structure around 3 a.m. Photo via OnSscene.TV.

No injuries were reported in an early-morning blaze Thursday that heavily damaged a former seafood restaurant in Chula Vista.

The fire started outside the building at 215 Bay Boulevard — formerly Anthony’s Fish Grotto — and spread throughout the structure around 3 a.m., Chula Vista Fire Battalion Chief Brendan Barahura told OnScene.TV.

Though the cause of the blaze has not been determined, a large amount of trash was found surrounding the property, Barahura said.

No other information was immediately released.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.