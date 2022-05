A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

One person was killed Tuesday when a car veered off a Carmel Valley street, crashed into a tree and caught fire.

The fatal wreck occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Carmel Canyon Road, near Del Mar Heights Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim, believed to have been a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene of the accident, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

No other injuries were immediately reported.