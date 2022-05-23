A man possibly trying to break into a car in an Otay Mesa-area neighborhood early Monday attacked the owner of the vehicle with a machete after the victim confronted him, authorities said.
The 20-year-old victim was at a social gathering in the 3000 block of Magellan Street when someone told him a person was outside “messing with his car” about 3:30 a.m., San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.
The vehicle owner went outside and confronted the unidentified suspect, who responded by pulling a machete and slashing him repeatedly before running off, according to Foster.
Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.
City News Service contributed to this article.