No one was hurt Monday in a blaze that engulfed a shed in Sherman Heights.

Firefighters found a shed burning behind a home in the 400 block of 19th Street, between J Street and Island Avenue, around 6:10 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department.

No injuries were reported and the fire was knocked down within 10 minutes.

–City News Service