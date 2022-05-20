Officers search the alley where Wendell Eddington was shot. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Authorities Friday publicly identified a man who was fatally shot this week in a City Heights alley.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood between Interstate 805 and state Route 15 found Wendell Eddington, 52, suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 4200 block of 35th Street shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Eddington died at the scene.

Police have not disclosed any further details about the case, including whether there were any witnesses who might be able to help identify the perpetrator.

“There is no suspect information to release at this time,” SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said Friday afternoon.

City News Service contributed to this article.