Oceanside Police Cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man spotted brandishing a knife at an Oceanside self-storage center Friday holed up in a building on the property when police arrived, prompting an hours-long standoff.

An employee of the business in the 4500 block of Oceanside Boulevard reported the presence of the armed man on the premises about 8 a.m., Oceanside Police spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza said.

When officers tried to contact the suspect, he took refuge inside a structure on the grounds and refused to surrender, Atenza said.

Police evacuated part of the complex where the armed man was hunkered down and began trying to persuade him to give himself up peacefully. He was posing no public threats, the spokeswoman said.

The stalemate was ongoing in the early afternoon, according to police.

–City News Service