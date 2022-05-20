An El Cajon Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A felon suspected of dealing drugs in El Cajon and throughout East County remained behind bars Friday on numerous narcotics and weapons charges.

Detectives took Tristan William Tomlin, 26, into custody in the 6300 block of Rancho Mission Road in Grantville on Thursday, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

At the time of his arrest, Tomlin allegedly was carrying a loaded ghost gun in his waistband and had three ounces of crystal methamphetamine in his vehicle, police said.

Inside his home, investigators found over three pounds of fentanyl, more than 2,200 narcotic pills and four other ghost guns, including an AR-15- style rifle. They also seized high-capacity magazines, a bulletproof vest, a machine used to manufacture firearms and over $30,000 in cash, police said.

Ghost guns, which do not have serial numbers, can be assembled by unlicensed buyers from legally purchased kits.

Tomlin has prior convictions for identity theft and evading police.

Authorities booked Tomlin into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of illegally manufacturing firearms, carrying a concealed gun in public, possessing illicit drugs for sale and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was being held on $500,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday.

– City News Service