San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities Friday publicly identified an octogenarian couple who died this week in a murder-suicide carried out by the husband in their home near Point Loma.

The bodies of Stanley Ribeiro, 86, and his 83-year-old wife, Anita, were found in their house in the 3400 block of Lowell Street in the Roseville-Fleet Ridge area at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Evidence at the death scene indicated that Stanley Ribeiro shot his spouse and then turned the gun on himself, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.