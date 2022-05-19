Waves at the end of the border fence sough of Border Field State Park. Photo by Chris Stone

In an unusual incident reported by the Border Patrol on Thursday, 11 migrants attempted to swim past the border fence on the coast to seek a better life in the United States.

Agents in the San Diego Sector spotted the swimmers early Monday morning and tried to wave them back to Mexico. Seven turned around, but four swam ashore at Border Field State Park and were eventually caught.

“Any attempt to swim around the international border is extremely dangerous for even the most experienced swimmers.” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke.

“Smugglers do not care about the lives they are endangering, they will make them swim at night, ill-equipped for the frigid temperatures and without flotation devices or safety equipment,” he added.

The beach in the area is known for dangerous rip currents. Two Border Patrol agents saved a Mexican citizen from drowning in the area in September of 2021.

The four migrants who were apprehended were determined to be Mexican citizens and transported to the Imperial Beach Border Patrol Station for processing.