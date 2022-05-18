Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

Two suspects were arrested this week for allegedly taking part in the slaying of a man whose body turned up four months ago in a rural neighborhood south of Steele Canyon High School.

Detectives arrested 32-year-old Brandyce Cuesta-Marquez of Spring Valley and 43-year-old Adrian Salgado Carranza of El Cajon after serving search warrants at their homes late Monday evening, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Cuesta-Marquez and Carranza were booked into county jail on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of Ronald McKinney, 59, Lt. Chris Steffen said.

Hikers found McKinney dead off the 3500 block of Millar Ranch Road in Spring Valley shortly after 7 a.m. on Jan. 23. An autopsy determined that McKinney, an East County resident, was a victim of homicide.

What led to his killing remains unclear according to sheriff’s officials, who have not released McKinney’s cause of death or disclosed the nature of the relationships, if any, among the suspects and victim.

“The circumstances and motivations are still under investigation,” Steffen said.