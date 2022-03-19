A San Diego Police DUI checkpoint. Courtesy SDPD

The San Diego Police Department‘s traffic division revealed plans to set up a DUI and license checkpoint somewhere in the city limits on Saturday night.

Officers will be stopping cars from 10 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing.

Checkpoints like this are regularly announced in advance because of the deterrent effect on people who might drink or smoke to excess and then get behind the wheel.

Locations are chosen based on a history of previous DUI crashes, fatalities and arrests.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.