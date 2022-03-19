A 25-year-old man was shot in the upper thigh early Saturday in City Heights, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 37th Street and Polk Avenue at 3:54 a.m. Saturday, but were unable to locate the victim, said Officer D. O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
Officers found four spent shell casings and blood trails in a nearby alley, O’Brien said.
The victim was later found at Scripps Mercy Hospital being treated for a gunshot wound to the back of his right upper thigh, the officer said. The wound was not considered to be life-threatening.
O’Brien said the victim and witnesses were uncooperative and refused to provide any information about the shooting.
The department’s Mid-City Division was handling the investigation.
— City News Service, Inc.