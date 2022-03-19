A Cal Fire truck on a rural highway. Courtesy Cal Fire

Those aboard walked away Saturday after a small private plane went down in East County, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and Cal Fire.

Cal Fire, which responded to the crash site, told a KUSI reporter that the pilot and two passengers escaped the crash uninjured.

A witness called the sheriff’s department at 4:09 p.m. Saturday to say that a downed aircraft was possibly west of the Three Sisters Trailhead south of Pine Hills.

The person added that two of the passengers were walking toward the road, said sheriff’s Lt. Joe Barry.

The lieutenant said a sheriff’s helicopter was on its way to the area, about six miles east of El Capitan Reservoir, to investigate the crash.

– City News Service