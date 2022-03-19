Paramedics with the stabbing victim in Nestor. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed four times in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego Friday evening but is expected to survive.

San Diego Police were called at 8:09 p.m. to 2301 Grove Ave. where they found the stabbing victim, said Officer Robert Heims.

Police determined the victim was stabbed during a fight in a park and walked to a nearby apartment to call police.

The boy was taken to a Rady Children’s Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. There was no immediate description of a possible suspect.

Detectives from the department’s gang unit are investigating the stabbing.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call 619-424- 0400 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.