Scene in Costa Mesa as police sought a San Diego man suspected in a shooting in 2019. Photo credit: Screen shot, nbclosangeles.com

A San Diego man shot in the face by police in Orange County during a New Year’s Eve shootout pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Steven Taylor Fernandez, 29, was accused of attempting to kill an officer and a woman on the holiday in 2019.

Officers received reports of a possibly suicidal man armed with a gun near Orange Avenue and Palmer Street in Costa Mesa just before 3:45 p.m., according to Costa Mesa Police Department Lt. Ed Everett.

An officer in the area spotted Fernandez about 15 minutes later, but he fired several shots at the officer, who was not injured, Everett said.

Fernandez fled through a home, threatening a woman smoking in the backyard before he hurdled over a fence and dashed into a garage in the 200 block of Knox Place, according to Everett. He shot at that resident, who escaped injury.

Fernandez remained in the garage for about two hours as SWAT officers attempted to negotiate with him. He then brandished a gun, prompting the shooting at about 6:35 p.m.

Police recovered two guns from him, Everett said.

Fernandez pleaded guilty to attempted murder on a peace officer, attempted murder, discharge of a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, grossly negligent discharge of a gun, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and criminal threats.

Fernandez also admitted to a sentencing enhancement for personal use of a firearm.

As part of the plea deal another enhancement, for attempted premeditated murder, was dropped. He faced up to 93 years to life in prison if convicted at trial.

– City News Service