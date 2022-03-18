A video recording of the yacht crashing into others in Newport Harbor Thursday. Photo credit: Screen shot, abc7.com

A San Diego man accused of stealing a yacht and taking it on a joyride in Orange County has been charged with multiple counts of vandalism and grand theft.

Prosecutors charged Joel Praneet Siam, 38, with eight counts of vandalism and single counts each of grand theft, buying or receiving a stolen vehicle and battery with serious injury, all felonies.

He also faces one misdemeanor count of vandalism and a sentencing enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury on a victim.

Siam allegedly swiped the 60-foot yacht March 10, according to Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Police were called about 9:20 a.m. regarding the stolen yacht, in for service when it was taken, Braun said. The keys had been left on board and the person repairing it had stepped away, she added.

Siam, who listed his occupation as a CEO in jail records, allegedly crashed the yacht into multiple other boats in Newport Harbor, damaging at least two and perhaps a third. The vessel eventually slammed into the sea wall next to the Lido Island Bridge, Braun said.

One person was injured aboard one of the damaged boats, Braun said.

No further injuries were reported.

– City News Service