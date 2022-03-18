A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man riding a motorcycle was killed Thursday in a collision in Encinitas.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department responded at 3:49 p.m. to a call regarding a traffic collision in the area of North Coast Highway 101 and Grandview Street, said Deputy Ken Belzer.

Encinitas Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving measures but the motorcyclist died at the scene from his injuries.

There were no other injuries in the collision and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the cause of the collision, Belzer said.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call the North Coastal Station’s Traffic Division at 760-966-3500.