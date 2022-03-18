The vehicle after the wreck that caused the outage in Chula Vista. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

More than a hundred people were left without power in south Chula Vista Friday evening after a car crashed into a utility pole and snapped it.

The driver told Chula Vista police that he was trying to avoid a crash with another car that ran a stop sign at Twin Oaks Avenue and Emerson Street, according to OnScene.TV.

The crash, around 6 p.m., left the power out for several blocks around the intersection.

San Diego Gas & Electric, according to the report, initially estimated that crews could begin work on restoring power by 7:30 p.m.

At 8 p.m., SDG&E reported that power would be restored to 108 customers in the Castle Park area by 11 p.m.

The driver escaped uninjured. Authorities kept the intersection closed while awaiting repairs.