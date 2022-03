A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

An SUV driver struck a barrier on a freeway ramp near Golden Hill and went airborne Thursday, landing on top of another vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on the westbound state Route 94 on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5.

According to 10News, a silver SUV hit a road barrier, went airborne and came down on a black sedan.

The California Highway Patrol reported no injuries.

No other information was immediately released.

— City News Service, Inc.