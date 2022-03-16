A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Two thieves, one armed with a knife, stole a man’s billfold and pickup truck on a Teralta East-area roadside Wednesday.

The carjackers, described as men between 20 and 30 years old, confronted the victim in the 4600 block of Orange Avenue and threatened him with the bladed weapon about 6:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

They then took the man’s wallet and keys, got into his gray Ford Ranger and drove off, SDPD Officer David O’Brien said.

The victim was not injured, according to police.

City News Service contributed to this article.