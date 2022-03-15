A firefighter at the scene of the brush fire in Fallbrook. Courtesy North County Fire Protection District

Investigators sought Tuesday to determine what caused a hit-and-run suspect to lose control of his SUV on a Fallbrook street, causing a fiery solo wreck that left him dead.

The 52-year-old man was headed east on East Fallbrook Street shortly before 11 p.m. Monday when his Chevrolet Tahoe rear-ended a Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck that had broken down in the roadway east of Debby Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Following the crash, the driver of the SUV fled, CHP public-affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said. About a mile to the southeast, the Tahoe veered off Reche Road near Green Canyon Road, went down a steep embankment, struck a tree and caught fire.

The driver, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene of the wreck, which sparked a small brush fire.

Firefighters arrived shortly after to contain the fire, and North County Fire Protection District crews blocked Reche Road overnight.

Updated at 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022

City News Service contributed to this article.