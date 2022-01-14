A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A thief dressed in black robbed a Mission Valley credit union office Friday.

The thin-framed man, who appeared to be between 20 and 30 years old, handed a demand note to a teller at the San Diego County Credit Union branch office in the 2200 block of Fenton Parkway shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

After the clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of money, he walked out of the office and fled north. He was described as a slim, roughly 5-foot-11-inch white man in a black face mask, SDPD Officer David O’Brien said.

Patrol personnel searched the area but were unable to locate the thief, O’Brien said.