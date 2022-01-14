The downtown San Diego Superior Court. Photo by Chris Stone

A man who posed as a maintenance worker to burglarize residences across San Diego County pleaded guilty Friday to burglary and reckless evading charges.

Corey Henson, 47, was charged with committing burglaries in San Diego, La Mesa, El Cajon, Vista and San Ysidro that occurred between the summer of 2019 and February of 2020.

In early 2020, Henson was arrested by La Mesa police, who said the suspect pretended to be a maintenance worker to gain access to the victims’ homes, then stole residents’ cash, purses and other items.

Two days after he was arrested and released on $100,000 bail, Henson sped away in a car from officers in La Mesa trying to arrest him for an additional burglary.

The car chase ended with Henson crashing into a pole, then running from the crash scene before being caught and arrested in a residential neighborhood, police said.

In addition to eight residential burglary counts, Henson pleaded guilty to reckless evading in connection with the pursuit.

Henson is due to be sentenced next month.