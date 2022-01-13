A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A Carlsbad man was jailed Thursday on suspicion of pointing a gun at another driver during a road-rage confrontation on Interstate 5 in Solana Beach.

Joseph Laiosa, 38, allegedly threatened the other motorist with the firearm on the southbound side of the freeway about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Laiosa’s alleged actions took place shortly after he and the other driver got into a dispute over lane positions on a Manchester Avenue on-ramp in Encinitas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The suspect remained at large until late Thursday morning. Sheriff’s deputies located him then and notified CHP personnel, who took him into custody, said Officer Hunter Gerber.

Laiosa was booked into Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of illegally brandishing a weapon and possession of fentanyl.

– City News Service