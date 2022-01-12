San Diego police investigate after an armed robbery inside a Kearny Mesa gas station convenience store. Credit: OnScene.TV

A handgun-wielding thief fired a shot inside a Kearny Mesa gas station convenience store while robbing the business early Wednesday, causing no injuries, authorities reported.

The man, who appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s, confronted an employee at the am/pm market in the 8800 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard about 3 a.m. and demanded cash from the register, according to the San Diego Police Department.

“When the clerk hesitated, the (robber) fired a round into the counter,” SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

The worker then handed over an undetermined amount of money, and the thief fled.

The robber was described as a light-skinned, roughly 6-foot-1-inch, 280-pound man wearing dark-colored clothing and a black face mask, Foster said.

