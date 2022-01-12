Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

A man was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured on Interstate 805 near Mission Valley Wednesday.

A man was reported attempting to cross the freeway from the center divide when he was hit by a red sedan in the No. 3 lane of the northbound freeway at the Interstate 8 interchange at around 8 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics arrived and reported the man had an “open head fracture” but still had a pulse, according to the CHP.

A Sigalert was issued at around 8:30 a.m., blocking the left three lanes of traffic. Traffic reopened at around 9 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

–City News Service