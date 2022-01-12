Surveillance photos of bank robbery suspect. Images courtesy of FBI.

A diminutive thief who claimed to have a concealed gun robbed a Clairemont-area bank Wednesday.

The man confronted a teller at the Chase branch in the 5800 block of Balboa Avenue about 3:45 p.m. and presented a note in which he demanded cash and stated that he had a firearm, though none was seen, according to the FBI.

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the robber left the bank and fled the area on foot.

He was described as a thin, bald, roughly 5-foot-4-inch man in his late 20s or early 30s wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a fabric mask over the lower part of his face, the FBI reported.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call San Diego FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or contact the bureau online at tips.fbi.gov; or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this article.