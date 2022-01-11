The downtown San Diego Superior Court. Photo by Chris Stone

The deadline for county residents to apply to serve on the 2022/23 San Diego County Grand Jury has been extended until Jan. 28, court officials announced Tuesday.

The San Diego Superior Court initially gave prospective jurors until Jan. 14 to apply to serve on the 19-member body, but a low number of applicants led to an extension of the deadline. According to a superior court statement, more than 100 grand juror applications are typically received by the court system, but fewer than half that amount have been received so far.

The grand jury will work four days a week, about six hours per day, from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, at the San Diego Central Courthouse in downtown San Diego. Members receive a small stipend per day, plus mileage, with downtown parking provided.

According to a superior court statement, the grand jury does not conduct criminal investigations, but does investigate citizen complaints, as well as perform “its traditional function as a ‘watchdog’ over government agencies.”

Applications can be downloaded from the San Diego Superior Court’s website at sdcourt.ca.gov or the Grand Jury’s website at sdcounty.ca.gov/grandjury. Applications can also be obtained by calling 619-450-7272 or at the courthouses in downtown San Diego, El Cajon, Vista or Chula Vista.

Qualified candidates will be nominated for a random drawing tentatively scheduled for June 3. According to a Superior Court statement, the drawing gives each supervisorial district equal representation by population.

Applicants must:

be a U.S. citizen

be at least 18 years old

have sufficient knowledge of the English language

have lived in San Diego County for at least one year prior to selection

pass a criminal background check

City News Service contributed to this article.