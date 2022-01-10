A driver was extracted from a vehicle hanging near the edge of the freeway Monday morning near Ridgeview/Webster. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A driver was extracted from a vehicle hanging near the edge of the freeway Monday morning near Ridgeview/Webster.

A white Honda Civic was reportedly “about to fall” off Interstate 805 at the Home Avenue exit around 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The vehicle was positioned against a fence and over a drainage canal, as seen in an ABC 10 photo.

Firefighters removed the unconscious driver from the vehicle, and the scene was cleared by 6:13 a.m., according to online logs. The identity of the driver and possible injuries from the accident were not released.

It is unknown how the vehicle veered from the roadway, however, the CHP reported that a homeless encampment “was involved in this [traffic collision].”

No other information was released.

–City News Service