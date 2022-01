An Imperial Beach fire truck. Courtesy of the city of Imperial Beach

A person was killed during a second-alarm fire Sunday morning at an apartment building in Imperial Beach, authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. to the 500 block of 7th Street, said Imperial Beach Fire Department Chief John French.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and at least 10 people were temporarily displaced as a result of the fire.

Authorities were investigating the blaze and no further information was immediately available.