A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man remained in the hospital Saturday after being shot in the arm in a Teralta West alley, police said.

The victim stood in an alley in the 4100 block of 42nd Street at about 3:29 a.m. Saturday when he was confronted by several suspects, according to Officer Dave O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

“During the altercation, one of the suspects produced a handgun and fired several shots at the victim, who was struck once in the right upper arm,” the officer said.

The suspects fled in a sport utility vehicle, O’Brien said. An ambulance took the victim to a hospital.

The SDPD’s Mid City division will handle the investigation.

– City News Service