A sea lion that may have lost its bearings or been struck by wanderlust roamed onto state Route 94 in the Stockton area Friday, stopping traffic while concerned motorists, California Highway Patrol officers, and SeaWorld personnel rescued the wayward aquatic animal.

The errant sea mammal appeared on the eastbound side of the freeway near SR-15 — about three miles from San Diego Bay and some eight miles away from the ocean — shortly after 9:30 a.m., CHP public-affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

There’s no warning for this type of animal crossing A SEA LION stopped traffic on the 94 near Mount Hope this morning. The weirdest part? He’s been rescued from urban areas before. Full story +reaction from witnesses on @fox5sandiego #sealion #sandiegofreeway (viewer video) pic.twitter.com/1jYyOnkIEz — Megan Healy (@MeganHealyTV) January 7, 2022

Drivers pulled over and waved oncoming traffic away from the creature as it traversed the lanes and into a center-divider area.

The Highway Patrol arrived a short time later and stopped traffic while SeaWorld animal handlers were en route. By the time they got there, the straying sea lion had made its way back across the roadway and taken refuge in an adjacent open area covered by an ice plant.

The personnel from the maritime theme park used a net to capture the unscathed sea lion, taking custody of it about 10:30 a.m., according to Bettencourt.

“So, happy ending,” the officer said.

–City News Service